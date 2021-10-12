STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andre Russell has Grade-II hamstring tear: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan

After the match, Morgan said KKR will take a decision on Russell's availability on how the all-rounder presents himself on Tuesday.

Published: 12th October 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

SHARJAH: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan revealed that Andre Russell has a Grade 2 hamstring tear and the all-rounder is working hard with the medical team to be fully fit for Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Sunil Narine stole the show as KKR beat RCB in Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday. After the match, Morgan said KKR will take a decision on Russell's availability on how the all-rounder presents himself on Tuesday.

"Andre has a Grade 2 hamstring tear, and it's only been a couple of weeks since that injury. He has worked incredibly hard along with our medical team with intensive rehabilitation to try and get himself back on the park. We only have 48 hours before the next game. So we'll have to take that decision (on whether he is fit to play) based on how he presents himself tomorrow (Tuesday) and the next day," Morgan said in the post-match press conference.

KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs. "In the first phase of the tournament, we were still trying to implement Buzz's (Brendon McCullum) mantra of trying to play positive, aggressive cricket. In the first phase it didn't quite happen. Throughout this second phase, people have turned up with a different motivation and drive to try and play the aggressive brand of cricket," said Morgan.

"Our bowlers have shown us the way - how to be aggressive with the ball in trying to take wickets and identifying when to hold back and be a little bit more defensive. That's led the way with our batting as well," he signed off.

