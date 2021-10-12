IPL 2021: 'Pacer Kagiso Rabada's form is a concern for Delhi Capitals', feels Brian Lara

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara reckons Delhi Capitals' South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada could be an anxious man right now given his poor form in the IPL. Rabada, who was the tournament's highest wicket taker last edition, has struggled to replicate the terrific form in the second leg of the ongoing season.

"Yes (his form is a concern for Delhi), he is an exceptional talent. He played a very big part in them getting to the finals, he got a lot of wickets in the middle and back end overs with slower balls and that is not been happening for him off late," Lara said on Star Sports' 'Select Dugout.

A key bowler for the Delhi franchise alongside compatriot Anrich Nortje, Rabada has gone wicketless in the last four games. "So, yeah, when you got Anrich Nortje doing the business upfront, you want a world-class bowler who can do what he did in the previous tournaments, which he hasn't. And this has caused him a little bit of anxiousness. I suppose Delhi Capital will love to see Rabada back in form," Lara said.

The Capitals had reached their maiden finals last season, losing the summit clash to Mumbai Indians. They will take on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders for a place in this season's final against Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier in Sharjah on Wednesday.