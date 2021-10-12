Narine made it look easy with his outstanding spell, says KKR captain Eoin Morgan

By PTI

SHARJAH: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan says his team's four-wicket win over RCB in the IPL Eliminator looked easier due to Sunil Narine's outstanding individual effort.

Narine took 4 for 21, including wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, and then hit 26 off 15 balls with three sixes in KKR's successful chase of 139 in 19.4 overs.

"Narine makes it look very easy. He bowled outstandingly well. Throughout the innings, we continued to take wickets. Good start from the bowlers, and we were in control in the chase," Morgan said after the match.

Asked about having three world class spinners in his ranks, Morgan said: "I quite like it. It is a huge privilege when there are world-class spinners around. They continue to get better and better," he said.

KKR's batting depth did help on the day after some mid-innings jitters.

"When it comes off (with our batting order), it looks quite deep."

Asked if it will be an advantage to play in Sharjah again against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Qualifier 2, Morhan said,"For us, it is a matter of coming back and adjusting. We are looking forward to it."

"I thought we had a chance [when we landed in the UAE], but the cricket we have played has surprised everybody. Everyone came with a drive to perform. Narine is a cool customer and is very level-headed."

Player of the match Narine termed it as his greatest T20 performance.

"Definitely (one of the greatest T20 performances). When you perform, and the team comes out winning," he said.

He hit three sixes off Dan Christian in his four deliveries.

"I am prepared to be out first ball. Some days it comes off, some days it doesn't."

Asked which was the best out of his four scalps, Narine said: "I enjoy all wickets, but getting Kohli and tying them was my goal. It was a total team effort."

He is getting more and more confident with his remodelled action but he is still not close to it.

"I am getting close - not that close as yet like before - and the hard work has paid off. (I am) pretty calm and cool when it comes to cricket. I like funny stuff as well."