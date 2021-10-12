Social media needs to be a kinder place: KKR's Dinesh Karthik slams trolls on RCB players

By ANI

SHARJAH: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has said people don't realise the gravity of what they post when they are on social media.

Say NO to hate-mongering.



Cricketers are subjected to online-abuse way too often. It's high time we take a strong stand against it.



Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32. We've been there too #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eCUGroEbyI — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 12, 2021

In a video posted by KKR on Twitter on Tuesday, regarding the 'hate-mongering' players receive on social media, Karthik was seen expressing his disappointment regarding the same. "I feel sometimes that social media needs to be a kinder place. I think people don't realise the gravity of what they say, be it memes, videos or just the use of words. It's a spur of moment thing for them, instinctively what they feel they just put out there," said the wicket-keeper batter.

Karthik also said these people don't realise that what the other person has to go through because of their actions.

Earlier on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Daniel Christian and his partner Jorgia Dunn received flak from a certain section of fans following the team's defeat in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

KKR came in support of RCB players and tweeted, "Say NO to hate-mongering. Cricketers are subjected to online abuse way too often. It's high time we take a strong stand against it. Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets@danchristian54 @Gmaxi_3. We've been there too."

RCB batter and Christian's compatriot Glenn Maxwell was the first one to call out the social media trolls. Maxwell in the wee hours of Tuesday hit back on social media trolls following the incident.