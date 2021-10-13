STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in last over thriller to enter IPL final

KKR struggled to finish the game after solid chase led by openers Venkatesh Iyer (55), Shubman Gill (46)

Published: 13th October 2021 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Venkatesh Iyer of KKR celebrates his half-century during qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Venkatesh Iyer of KKR celebrates his half-century during qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sharjah Cricket Stadium is historically known for its shiny pitches, batting-friendly conditions, and more importantly high-scoring contests with the smaller boundaries assisting the batters.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, more or less, also witnessed the same, but the second leg of this edition in the UAE has been quite different. The slower pitches have made it tricky for the batsmen to score quickly, hence leading to low-scoring contests.

In the all-important Qualifier 2 on Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and had no hesitation in fielding first. It was quite understandable as posting a total has been a challenge and his decision proved right.

After restricting Delhi to 135/5, Kolkata panicked at the end, but finally reached the target with a ball to spare. With this three-wicket win, they have set up a final date with Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Dubai.

What comparatively helped Kolkata’s run chase in the second innings was the presence of dew. It allowed the ball to come onto the bat a tad more than the first 20 overs. However, one needs to give credit to the way Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubhman Gill (46) went about their game.

The southpaw continued his rich vein of form, scoring his third half-century in the gulf. More importantly, he played his natural game, and smashed four fours and three. However, after Gill was gone, Kolkata crumbled under pressure. They needed 13 from the last four overs,  but they lost wickets in succession at the end.

From 123/2 at the end of the 16 overs, they panicked to 130/7 in 19.4 overs with the pacers, including Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, making Capitals dream of a final. At the end, Kolkata needed six off the last two balls, and Rahul Tripathi hit R Ashwin for a six to emerge victorious in a nerve-racking finish.

However, the track in the first innings was a tricky one, with the Delhi batsmen never really feeling like they were in even after having spent some time in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan’s 39-ball 36 was an example.

Hence, the first six overs was always going to be important and Morgan was aware of the importance of removing the Delhi openers - Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw - quickly. The latter (18) did look dangerous, but he did not survive for long as he was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy (2/26).  

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 135/5 in 20 overs (Dhawan 36, Shreyas 30 n.o) lost to KKR 136/7 in 19.5 overs (Iyer 55, Gill 46)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight riders KKR vs DC IPL Qualifier 2 IPL 2021 IPL final
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp