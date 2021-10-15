STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

We've got nothing to lose lads and that makes us dangerous: KKR coach Brendon Mccullum

KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs.

Published: 15th October 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum gave the players a motivating speech ahead of the side's IPL 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs. The side then defeated Delhi Capitals and RCB to seal the final spot.

McCullum motivated KKR players ahead of the clash and said the side has nothing to lose which eventually makes them a dangerous team. "Imagine things work out and then in five weeks, we're standing there with the trophy after two wins in seven games. Imagine that journey. Imagine the stories that you'll get to tell," said McCullum in a video posted by KKR on Twitter.

"Experiences that you got to share. That's what's in front of us. That should enthuse us, excite us. We've got nothing to lose lads. And that makes us dangerous," he added.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni's men reach the finals.

On the other hand, Morgan's side was completely down and out in the India leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting lineup and the Kolkata-based franchise has been playing fearless cricket. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi have done their job too this season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brendon Mccullum Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 IPL final CSK vs KKR IPL in UAE
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp