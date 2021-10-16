STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Harshal Patel sweeps individual honours for season, including MVP

Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings for his 635 runs, including four half centuries and one hundred.

RCB all-rounder Harshal Patel

RCB all-rounder Harshal Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Following is a list of individual honours that were awarded away at the end of the 14th Indian Premier League, in which Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in final.

#Gamechanger of the Season, Most Valuable Player of the Season and Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) for 32 wickets in 15 games, the most this season, including one five-wicket haul, and one four-wicket haul.

#Emerging Player of the season and Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings for his 635 runs, including four half centuries and one hundred.

ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur turns things for CSK to lift fourth IPL trophy; beat KKR by 27 runs

#FairPlay Award: Rajasthan Royals #Catch of the Season: Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings) for taking Sunil Narine's catch in Ahmedabad with a full length dive at deep mid-wicket.

#Super striker of the season: Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals) for his strike rate of 168.

#Most Sixes in the Season: KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) with 30 sixes.

