Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes pull out of IPL with six-day quarantine rule being one of the reasons

While Bairstow is a regular in the Sunrisers line-up, world number one T20 batsman Malan made his IPL debut with Kings earlier this year.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jonny Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Jonny Bairstow (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow, Punjab Kings batsman Dawid Malan and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes have pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

The England and India players were supposed to fly into UAE from Manchester together in a bubble to bubble transfer but COVID-19 cases in the visitors' camp forced IPL teams to make their own arrangements.

The fifth Test between India and England was also postponed indefinitely after a junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the virus ahead of the game.

Other members of India's support staff, including head Ravi Shastri, were already in quarantine after they tested positive for the virus during the fourth Test at the Oval.

All players arriving in Dubai now have to do a six-day quarantine and that could be the reason behind Bairstow and Malan pulling out.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bairstow and Malan the players won't be part of the IPL resuming September 19.

The Guardian reported on Woakes' unavailability.

"They won't be boarding the flight to UAE. One of the reasons for their pull out is the six-day quarantine which they didn't need to do earlier," said the official.

Aiden Markram has been named his replacement.

"Malan will be taking some time off to be with his family ahead of the #T20WorldCup and Ashes," tweeted Punjab Kings.

Bairstow had made 248 runs at strike rate of 141 plus in seven games earlier this season.

Bairstow, Woakes and Malan were part of England's Test squad in Manchester.

Bubble life has taken a toll on players and with the T20 World Cup to follow in UAE, not playing the IPL would allow more family time to Bairstow, Woakes and Malan.

All three are also part of England's Ashes plans but the tour Down Under is also currently in doubt with Australia imposing some of the harshest restrictions in the world on incoming travellers in the COVID times.

Comments

