STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

CSK stars Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali arrive in Dubai, to undergo 6-day quarantine

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Moeen Ali on Sunday arrived in Dubai for the Indian Premier League 2021.

Published: 12th September 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Moeen Ali on Sunday arrived in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The boys will now undergo a six-day quarantine and join the rest of the squad members who are already in the IPL 2021 bubble.

"En-coming. 4 times the joy today at Whistles Kingdom!" CSK tweeted.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj also arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021. The duo will now undergo six-day mandatory quarantine and then they both will join the team bubble in Dubai.

With the final Test between India and England in Manchester cancelled, IPL franchises on Friday got in touch with charter companies to fly out their players from Manchester to UAE for the resumption of the cash-rich league.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg, starting on September 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSK Ravindra Jadeja Cheteshwar Pujara Moeen Ali Dubai IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp