CSK stars Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali arrive in Dubai, to undergo 6-day quarantine

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Moeen Ali on Sunday arrived in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The boys will now undergo a six-day quarantine and join the rest of the squad members who are already in the IPL 2021 bubble.

"En-coming. 4 times the joy today at Whistles Kingdom!" CSK tweeted.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj also arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021. The duo will now undergo six-day mandatory quarantine and then they both will join the team bubble in Dubai.

With the final Test between India and England in Manchester cancelled, IPL franchises on Friday got in touch with charter companies to fly out their players from Manchester to UAE for the resumption of the cash-rich league.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg, starting on September 19.