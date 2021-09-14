STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New IPL team auction to take place on October 17

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had on August 31 invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced.

Published: 14th September 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image of IPL auction used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The bidding for the two new Indian Premier League teams is set to take place on October 17. Interestingly, while the last day for queries in regards to bidding for the teams is September 21, the bids can be picked till October 5.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the same. "The bidding is set to take place on October 17 while queries regarding the same can be made till September 21," the source said.

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had on August 31 invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from the 2022 season, through a tender process.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed new teams' rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," the BCCI had said in an official release.

The ITT is available for purchase till October 5. Interested parties have been requested to send an email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT. The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line "ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams". Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT.

However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

