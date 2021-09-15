STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Glenn Maxwell is at his best when allowed to play freely: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel feels RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell is at his best when the all-rounder is allowed to play freely the way he wants to.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Banglore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Banglore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo | RCB Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel feels Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Glenn Maxwell is at his best when the all-rounder is allowed to play freely the way he wants to.

"I think there are certain players; they flourish in a certain atmosphere. I think, sometimes, you do not put a lot of pressure on them; you just allow that player to be what they are, and sometimes that makes a big difference to the player psyche," Parthiv said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

"I think you will have to give a pat on the back to RCB's management here. Glenn Maxwell, we all know what he could do, but then to allow him to be what he is and just be as free as possible. So, you will have to give the credit to RCB's team management here for allowing him to play the way he wants to."

Australia all-rounder Maxwell reckons that playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the T20 World Cup will give ample time to Australian batsmen to get used to the conditions in the UAE.

Australia has been drawn in a tough group in the Super 12 stage alongside defending champions West Indies, world number one England and South Africa.

"The fact we've got a lot of guys going over for the IPL as a preparation, get a few games in those conditions, it's going to do wonders for our batters. Our bowlers are going to be up and firing by the time the tournament starts. I can assure you everyone is looking forward to hitting the ground running over there," Maxwell told icc-cricket.com.

"The tournament being in UAE probably levels the playing field a little bit. Probably makes it a little bit easier for there not to be as much of a home ground advantage. For the IPL to be there to have a lot of international players that are potentially going to be in that World Cup over there playing, I think it's probably levelled the playing field a fair bit," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parthiv Patel Glenn ​Maxwell IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp