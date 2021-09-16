STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant as captain for remainder of IPL 2021

It was one of the most predictable decisions considering that Delhi Capitals did well under Pant despite the fact that Shreyas Iyer led them to their first final last year.

Published: 16th September 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:20 PM

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side in the remainder of the IPL beginning September 19.

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the IPL points table with 12 points having won six games under Pant's captaincy earlier this year after he was assigned the role in absence of injured Iyer, who had to undergo a shoulder surgery.

"JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the IPL2021 season," franchise's official handle tweeted.

