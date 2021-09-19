Mumbai Indians pick Roosh Kalaria as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan 

By PTI

DUBAI: Defending champions Mumbai Indians have added fast bowling all-rounder Roosh Kalaria to their main squad as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan for the UAE leg of the IPL.

The 28-year-old Kalaria had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the Mumbai Indians squad as a back-up player, and now has earned his first IPL contract.

Kalaria was part of the India U-19 team in the 2012 ICC U-19 cricket World Cup.

He has been a key player for Gujarat in the domestic cricket over the years since his debut in 2012.

Kalaria was inducted in the squad on Saturday during the team's training session.

The lucrative league resumes here on Sunday with a much-awaited clash between five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.