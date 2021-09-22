STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Captain Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for Rajasthan's slow over rate against Punjab

Rajasthan Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over the Punjab Kings, on Tuesday, Sept 21, after Karthik Tyagi gave just one run and picked up two wickets in an incredible final over.

Published: 22nd September 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

DUBAI: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over-rate during their two-run win over Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here.

The Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings with fast bowler Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and giving away only one run in the final over to snatch the win for his team at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offense of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.

The two sides were playing their first match after the resumption of the IPL on September 19.

Comments

