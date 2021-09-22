STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Capitals pacers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/9

Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a dismal batting performance to manage a meagre 134 for nine against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match.

Published: 22nd September 2021

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a dismal batting performance to manage a meagre 134 for nine against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The script didn't turn out as SRH wanted after opting to bat as they lost David Warner (0) in the third ball of the innings without any runs on the board.

Wriddhiman Saha (18) then added 29 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (18) before the former mistimed a pull to Shikhar Dawan at midwicket of the bowling off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson and Manish Pandey then tried to build the innings, stitching 31 runs for the third wicket but SRH soon suffered a jolt when their skipper gave a simple catch to Shimron Hetmyer at long-off off the bowling of Axar Patel.

Pandey (18) followed suit and Kedar Jadhav (3) too didn't help his cause either.

Jason Holder (10) too turned out to be a big flop for SRH.

Damage already done, Abdul Samad (28 off 21, 2x4s, 1x6) tried his best to shore up the run-rate in company of Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) but he too departed in search of quick runs, top-edging a miss-timed pull to DC skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada's bowling.

Rashid's knock with the help of two fours and one six before being run out.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained not out on 5 from 3 balls.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets apiece.

