Edited recordings of IPL matches in Afghanistan?

Firoz Mirza

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as reports emerged that the new regime in Afghanistan, the Taliban government, has banned the broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country, sources in the know of things said there are a few options, including edited recording feeds, are being weighed upon.

The move of not airing live IPL where top Afghan cricketers are playing may further isolate the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which is already under scanner after the government reportedly said that women from the country will not be allowed to play sports.

A day after reports emerged that IPL would not be aired live because of women-watching matches and there are cheerleaders, ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said no such directive has been issued from the Taliban government. He, however, affirmed the official broadcaster is short of staff and the issue will be sorted soon.

"At the moment, they only have two staffers that's why the issue arose. We hope it will get resolved in a couple of days and IPL will be telecast," Fazli told this daily on Tuesday. He had also denied that the government banned women to play sport, as per reports, while talking to this daily a few days ago. Another official said a few options of airing the event are being weighed upon.

"The management at the Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA), the country's official broadcaster, may even record matches and edit them before showing the recording. This could help them in removing contents deemed objectionable by the government," said a source. Meanwhile, ACB chairman Fazli confirmed that he will be visiting Dubai next week to meet the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly.

"I will reach there on September 27 and will stay there for five-six days. We are trying to fix an appointment with Ganguly. One of my acquaintances is in talks with the BCCI president," said Fazli. It is also learnt that Fazli is expected to visit India next.

"Dates are not confirmed yet but I will definitely like to visit India as the BCCI has helped us a lot and we hope it continues to extend cooperation."