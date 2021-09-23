STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Dominant Delhi Capitals demolish Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets

While SRH batsmen struggled, Dhawan made batting look easy on the wicket as he then pulled a Jason Holder delivery on to the square leg fence.

Published: 23rd September 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It was a woeful Wednesday for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Right before they resumed their IPL journey, the team was jolted by the shock news of their left-arm pacer T Natarajan testing Covid-19 positive despite being in a bio-secure bubble. Close contact Vijay Shankar also had to isolate and despite apprehensions, the match was scheduled to go ahead with the squad as a whole not in the best of shape mentally. And when the lowest-ranked team in the competition came on to bat, their batters carried on from where they left of in the first phase as they succumbed to 134/9 in their 20 overs, which Delhi batsmen chased without breaking a sweat.

DC’s Axar Patel (R) rejoices after dismissing
SRH’s Kane Williamson | SPORTZPICS

Delhi Capitals were one of the best teams in the first phase, and with the return of Shreyas Iyer, the team management chose to opt for last-season’s successful pace pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. And the move paid instant dividends with Nortje picking up David Warner (0) in the very first over. The Aussie’s below-par tournament continued and without Jonny Bairstow, the team is looking shaky up top.

Skipper Kane Williamson (18) tried to steady the ship with Wriddhiman Saha (18) but Rabada had other ideas as he beat the wicketkeeper for pace with Saha mistiming a pull to Shikhar Dhawan at midwicket. The Kiwi, usually a cool head under pressure, had an uncharacteristic rush of blood as he holed out to Shimron Hetmyer at long-off off the bowling of Axar Patel. This was despite receiving two leases of life after Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw dropped him in successive overs.

Manish Pandey (18) followed suit straight after and Kedar Jadhav (3) too didn’t fare any better. With more than half the team gone, Abdul Samad (28 off 21, 2x4s, 1x6) tried his best to help his side set up some sort of a competitive total and along with Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls), they took the attack to the Delhi bowlers but ultimately departed in search of quick runs.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Anrich Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets apiece. With an easy target in sight, the Delhi franchise came out and played simple cricket with the exception of Shaw who tried to force the issue too early in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan, left out of the Indian T20 World Cup team, hit 42 (37) and ensured there was no further jitters. 

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/9 in 20 ovs (Rabada 3-37) lost to Delhi Capitals 139/2 in 17.5 ovs (Shreyas 47 n.o.).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH vs DC IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp