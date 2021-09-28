Bihar barber hits jackpot in IPL 'Dream Team' contest

By IANS

PATNA: A barber from Bihar's Madhubani district became rich overnight by winning the top prize of Rs one crore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 'Dream Team' contest.

Ashok Kumar's selection of players in the match between Chennai Super King and Kolkata Knight Riders, which the former won by two wickets, was spot on and at the end of the engrossing contest on Sunday, he was declared the winner.

"After the match, I came in first position and won Rs one crore. The official call also came soon after. I was told that a sum of Rs 70 lakh would be credited into my account in the next two days. The money will be paid after the deduction of taxes. I couldn't sleep that night," said Ashok.

Ashok has a barber shop at Nanaur Chowk in the Andharthandi block of Madhubani. He has been taking part in the 'Dream Team' contest for several years but hit the jackpot for the first time.

"I selected the Chennai Super King and Kolkata Knight Riders teams after paying the entry fee of Rs 50. I never thought I would be so lucky. When the match ended, the team I had selected performed remarkably. They have helped me win that contest," said Ashok.

"I love my job as a barber and it will continue. I will first clear the debts with the winning amount and then construct a house for my family," he said.