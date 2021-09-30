STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

BCCI secretary Jay Shah delighted with TV viewership in IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to several COVID cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble in India.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI secretary Jay Shah is overwhelmed with TV viewership in the ongoing Indian Premier League and thanked fans for their support to the tournament, which has witnessed a disruption earlier this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to several COVID cases inside the tournament's bio-bubble in India.

The second leg of the event started in the UAE this month, and has seen a growing interest among fans, leading to an increase in viewership.

"I am delighted to share that #IPL2021 continues to register significant growth in viewership. Chart with upwards trend: 380 million TV viewers (till match 35) 12 million more than 2020 at the same stage. Thank you, everyone. It will only get more exciting from here on @IPL @StarSportsIndia @BCCI," Shah tweeted.

The IPL is being telecast live on Star Sports in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Jay Shah IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021 IPL TV Viewership IPL 2021 TV Viewership
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp