STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans too good for Punjab Kings' all-or-nothing approach

With 12 runs needed off two balls as Rahul Tewatia hit Odean Smith for two sixes to keep Gujarat Titans unbeaten.

Published: 09th April 2022 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during the IPL match held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during the IPL match held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was something strange about Punjab Kings’ innings. Since the start of the season, with fresh faces at their disposal, they have already established a style of play with the bat, which is to be committed in attack no matter what. These are early days but when it led to their downfall against Kolkata Knight Riders, they bounced back by sticking to the philosophy against Chennai Super Kings.

Against Gujarat Titans, as Punjab finished with 189/9 on board, they left you wondering if they had managed a very good total or they left a few more runs behind at the Brabourne Stadium. And with 12 runs needed off two balls as Rahul Tewatia hit Odean Smith for two sixes to keep Gujarat Titans unbeaten, you knew where it cost Punjab. More on that latter.

At the end of the powerplay with Mayank Agarwal (5) and Jonny Bairstow (8) dismissed, Punjab were placed 43/2. This was their slowest start to an innings this season.

Prior to this contest against Gujarat, they had been scoring at 10.9 RPO in the powerplay for the loss of five wickets. And instrumental to that has been Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who had to make way for Bairstow on Friday. Given the context, Gujarat started really well to keep Punjab quiet by their standards.

The middle-overs is where teams usually tend to slow down, they have maintained the momentum. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore they scored 99 runs between overs 7-16 for the loss of 5 wickets and in their match against Chennai got 80 runs. And these were on the back of them getting off to a good start.

But on Friday, having lost two key players and Shikhar Dhawan far from his fluent best (35 off 30b), they still managed to stick to their philosophy and keep them in the contest by scoring 112 runs from seventh over to the 16th.

And it was largely thanks to Liam Livingstone, whose 27-ball 64 (7x4, 46) changed the momentum single-handedly. Starting his innings by scoring a boundary off the first ball, he played only three dot balls in total.

Although he lost Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma ensured the pressure wasn’t on Livingstone alone, scoring 23 off 11. While Odean Smith was dismissed off the first ball he faced – stuck to their philosophy, went for a big shot and was caught on long-on – Shahrukh Khan contributed 15 off 8.

Yet, as they finished their innings, it felt as if they still left a few more runs behind. Having scored at 7 runs an over at the end of as many overs, from there on, Punjab’s run-rate gradually increased 10.13 at the end of 15 overs.

With no more specialist batters to follow, the onus was on Livingstone and Shahrukh to ferry them to a total that would be beyond Gujarat’s reach. Instead, both perished, trying to go after Rashid Khan.

It meant, Punjab managed 34 more runs, it still felt the target was not beyond Gujarat’s reach.
With Shubman Gill (96) showing the way, they remained in the hunt right through with Sai Sudarshan (35), Hardik Pandya (27) making key contributions before Tewatia finished it up in his trademark style.

Which brings the question, did Punjab’s approach cost them dear on the night, especially at the end. A few more runs would have given them the cushion, but it is the risk that Punjab are willing to take for playing a brand of cricket that is surely going to make everyone sit and enjoy in their couch.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 189/9 in 20 overs (Livingstone 64, Dhawan 35; Rashid 3/35) lost to Gujarat Titans 190/4 in 20 overs (Gill 96, Sudharsan 35; Rabada 2/35)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2022 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp