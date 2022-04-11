STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bowlers in powerplay have done a fantastic job: Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, who was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his four-wicket effort, took an amazing running catch to dismiss Umesh Yadav off his own bowling.

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, the architect of the 44-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, credited the team's superb victory to the pace bowlers' performance in powerplay.

Kuldeep, who grabbed four wickets for 35 runs as Delhi Capitals restricted the two-time IPL champions to 171 in 19.4 overs in the chase of a mammoth 215, said that relentless pressure in powerplay by the quicks was bearing fruit.

While Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman returned an economical spell, Khaleel Ahmed devastated the KKR top order with his 3/25 in four overs as DC notched their second win in four games.

"Our bowling performance has been our biggest positive this season. When we were bowling against Mumbai Indians in our first match, it looked like they were going to score over 200 at one point, but we restricted them to a total of 177/5. The fast bowlers have been bowling really well. They kept the pressure on the opposition in the powerplay against KKR, which allowed us to bowl freely later on."

"I knew that only I could go for that catch. The ball was quite far away from everyone else. I kept my eye on the ball throughout while running for the catch and managed to reach for the ball in the end. The catch felt really good," said Kuldeep.

The Delhi Capitals have a five-day break before their next match. When asked about the importance of the victory against KKR before a long break, the wrist spinner said, "These two points were really important for us. The morale in the team will be high as we prepare to play for our next game on Saturday. This win will ensure that there is positive energy in the camp during our five-day break."

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

