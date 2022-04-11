STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult praises Kuldeep Sen for his spell against LSG

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult praised his fellow teammate Kuldeep Sen for defending 15 runs in the last over against Lucknow Super Giants.

Published: 11th April 2022 01:00 PM

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult praised his fellow teammate Kuldeep Sen for defending 15 runs in the last over against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 and a four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"My role with the new ball is to take as many wickets as possible. It's a pretty simple game for me at the top and get it to swing. The humidity and the overheads assisted it. Limited English from Kuldeep, he runs in hard though," said Boult in a post-match presentation.

"He executed it well in the end and he is only going to get better. Some quality fast bowling in our side and in the tournament going around. I'll probably watch my batting before my bowling (laughs)," he added.

In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table.

Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.

Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67 for 4 but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs.

