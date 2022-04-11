STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shreyas Iyer praises Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw for his knock against KKR

Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 44 run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Published: 11th April 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After facing a defeat against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer praised his rival batter Prithvi Shaw and called him a player who can the change the game in the powerplay.

"Prithvi Shaw is a type of batsman who can change the game in the powerplay. I've played with him before, obviously. He hits the good shots and even as a captain, I can't figure out how to set the field for him," Shreyas said in the post-match press conference.

"Prithvi is someone who doesn't go really big against spinners. Since he got a really good start, I tried to restrict the momentum that they got. I thought Varun and Sunil are really experienced bowlers, and they could have restricted at that point of time and give us a good hold," he added.

The skipper further said that his side need to focus on their batting, in order to win in games with such high targets.

"Absolutely not worried about the starts we're getting. But when you're chasing 214-215 you need to get off to a really good start. And, you know, you can't think twice about what the bowler is going to bowl because you have to have that attacking mindset right from ball one and one mistake can get you out as a batsman," said Shreyas.

"I wouldn't blame anyone in this particular chase. But, yes, we have this history in the last few games that we didn't get really good starts and obviously that is also something we need to work on. And this is just the early stage of the tournament. So, you know, once we start practising more, start executing stuff really well on the field, I think, things will be really taken care of pretty well," he added.

Delhi Capitals not only excelled with the bat but they also were brilliant with the ball and the standout performer was chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav who bagged four wickets and also for the 'Player of the Match' award.

Rishabh Pant led Delhi registered their second win of the season and now they have two wins from four matches.

