Great to spend some time learning from Dale Steyn: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen said spending time to learn from fellow South African and pace bowling coach Dale Steyn has been great for him in terms of learning.

Published: 12th April 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NAVI MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Marco Jansen said spending time to learn from fellow South African and pace bowling coach Dale Steyn has been great for him in terms of learning.

This is left-arm pacer Jansen's first brush with the mega T20 league after making heads turn by picking 19 wickets in his debut Test series against India, followed by picking nine scalps in series against New Zealand.

"Obviously it's great to learn from him (Dale Steyn). As a youngster, I've come here to try and learn as much as possible from him because he knows the conditions quite well. He played here more than a few times, so great to spend some time with him and obviously been learning a lot," said Jansen in pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports ahead of match against Gujarat Titans.

Jansen admitted that he is yet to get used to the heat in India but has adjusted his bowling as per the conditions here. "For me personally the humidity, that quite gets to me. But otherwise, the pitch and conditions - it's basically summing it up what the pitch requires from you as a bowler - whether it's pace, bounce or seam movement. It was a bit challenging at the start but I'm getting used to it."

Jansen, who made his IPL debut in an eight-wicket win over Chennai and scalped the big wicket of MS Dhoni, signed off by saying that Hyderabad is looking to make improvements in every match. "After that win (against Chennai), everyone got quite good confidence out of it, we just take it game-by-game and just trying to improve every time we get an opportunity to do so."

