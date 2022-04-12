STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

RCB batter Virat Kohli meets CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja in practice ahead of IPL 2022 clash

CSK and RCB will be going up against each other in IPL 2022 clash, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

RCB batter Virat Kohli (L) meets CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja in practice ahead of IPL 2022 clash.

RCB batter Virat Kohli (L) meets CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja in practice ahead of IPL 2022 clash. (Photo | CSK Twitter)

By ANI

NAVI MUMBAI: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash, Royal challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli met his rival teammate and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, during the practice session.

CSK and RCB will be going up against each other in IPL 2022 clash, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

In a video posted on CSK's Twitter, Kohli was seeing meeting, interacting with Jadeja, and sharing smiles.

Apart from them, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis could also be seen meeting and having chats with his former teammates, which included Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, and head coach Stephen Fleming.

Du Plessis had been an integral part of the CSK squad from 2011 to 2021. Ahead of IPL 2022, he was not retained by the franchise and was bought by RCB for Rs 7 crore.

RCB have won a total of 3 matches in their 4 outings in IPL 2022, while CSK have lost their first 4 matches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp