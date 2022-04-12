STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Southern derby set to liven up IPL with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on opposing sides

It is going to be a clash of the heavyweights when the in-form RCB take on the CSK in the southern derby at the DY Patil Stadium later on Tuesday.

Published: 12th April 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

CSK wicketkeeper MS Dhoni (L) with RCB batter Virat Kohli

CSK wicketkeeper MS Dhoni (L) with RCB batter Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It is going to be a clash of the heavyweights when the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the southern derby at the DY Patil Stadium here later on Tuesday.

An IPL clash with two former India captains in the opposing sides is a delight for the fans, but if those two happen to be the iconic Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the contest takes an altogether different meaning.

Both sides have so far had contrasting fortunes in this edition of the IPL. While RCB have been flying high on the back of superb performances from their batters as well as bowlers and are currently third on the points table after three wins in four outings, the Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK are scraping the bottom of the table after four consecutive losses.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB will be coming into the contest on the back of fine form as they ran riot against an off-colour Mumbai Indians with an all-round display, with budding opener Anuj Rawat smashing a coming-of-age knock and the seasoned Kohli steering the team to the finishing line with a controlled 48.

The bowlers too were spot on as they restricted Mumbai Indians in the first 15 overs.

Four-time IPL champions CSK, on the other hand, have struggled badly, with barely anything to show for their efforts as they have slumped to four straight losses, the worst start ever for the side. This clash will be of symbolic importance to CSK as another loss can deal a massive blow to their already dampened spirits.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will come up against the batting prowess of Moeen Ali in another interesting clash to watch out for. The former South African captain got off to a fine start as he blasted 88 in the season opener. However, since then he has been relatively quiet going by the high standards. But on his day, du Plessis can almost single-handedly change the course of the game. Moeen too is a dynamic striker of the ball and can roll his wrists as well for good measure. He was also instrumental in CSK winning the IPL last season.

The venue is likely to favour the bowlers slightly, with a minimal presence of green that has made the ball drift in the early overs. However, a match aggregate of 400-plus runs cannot be ruled out. Teams chasing will always have the upper hand considering the dew factor and the fact that 10 T20 games out of the 13 played here have been won by the chasers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni CSK RCB CSK VS RCB IPL IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2022
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp