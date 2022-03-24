STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," said CSK in a statement

Published: 24th March 2022 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

MS Dhoni who has been the CSK captain from the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 has decided to step down ahead of the 2022 edition. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is with CSK since 2012 will take charge as skipper.

Dhoni will, however, continue as a player. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," said CSK in a statement. Jadeja will be only the third player to lead CSK after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Dhoni (40) who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season. CSK will play KKR in the inaugural match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The World Cup-winning captain has always been his own man when it comes to leaving captaincy or announcing his retirement. He quit Test captaincy and also the five-day game in the middle of a series in Australia in 2014.

And when he thought Virat Kohli was ready to lead India across formats, Dhoni made way for him in 2017.

Though the inspirational leader carried on to play the IPL after announcing his international retirement in his inimitable style, his decision to hand over the CSK leadership to Jadeja was not entirely surprising.

Dhoni knew that he can't go on forever and the 33-year-old Jadeja, who is at the peak of his prowess, is ready for the challenge. The southpaw was CSK's number one retention before the auction ahead of Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

WATCH |

The announcement still took CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan by surprise but he said "if Dhoni takes a decision, it has to be in the best interest of the team". "See whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team. So there is nothing to worry for us. We respect his decision. He is always there to guide us. He has always been the guiding force and will continue to be the guiding force," Viswanthan told PTI.

Asked if the 2022 edition can be his last season, the CEO added: "I don't think it will be his last season. As long as he is fit, we want him to play. That is my wish, I don't know about him (what he thinks)."

On Jadeja's ascension as captain, Viswanathan said the all-rounder is primed to do well. "See Jaddu will do well. He is probably in the best form of his career. He will definitely do well under MS' guidance. Jaddu has been with us for 10 years and he very well knows the team culture," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

