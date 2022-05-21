STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moeen Ali's master-class has Matthew Hayden in awe

Moeen Ali ended up scoring the second-fastest fifty ever for CSK, with his half-century coming off just 19 deliveries.

Published: 21st May 2022

Moeen Ali during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Moeen Ali during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Those watching a Moeen Ali's master-class at the Brabourne Stadium were left amazed at the power the 34-year-old England cricketer could pack in his lissom frame. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder pulverised the Rajasthan Royals bowling on Friday night, smashing 93 off just 57 deliveries with 13 boundaries and three maximums.

Any team would have gone on to put an imposing score on the board after such a fine innings, but unfortunately for him, CSK finished with just 150, as the four-time IPL champions suffered a middle-order meltdown in their last league game of the season.

Australian great, Matthew Hayden, a power-hitter in his playing days, was in awe of the England cricketer, who retired from Test cricket to prolong his white-ball career last year, saying, "It was complete dominance from Moeen Ali. He was hitting fours and sixes at will. Unbelievable, especially against Trent Boult who has been the premium bowler for Rajasthan Royals."

Moeen also ended up scoring the second-fastest fifty ever for CSK, with his half-century coming off just 19 deliveries. The fastest half-century for the Chennai franchise was made by Suresh Raina, off 16 balls.

Moeen's 70 out of his 93 runs came in boundaries. His first six was a superb pull shot off Prasidh Krishna. The bowler bowled the delivery just a fraction short, and Moeen pulled him over deep square leg.

Moeen then dished out a master-class in the sixth over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult and scored 26 runs in the over. He struck five boundaries and a six in the over as the Super Kings finished the powerplay strongly. When the spinners got some purchase in the middle overs, Moeen was willing to wait and churned out the singles and doubles.

Moeen stayed till the 20th over of the innings and helped CSK touch the 150-run mark.

