Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson says one step closer to do something special for Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that he wants his team to win this IPL 2022 for legendary Shane Warne.

Published: 28th May 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne

Former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: After registering a thumping win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that he wants his team to win this IPL 2022 for legendary Shane Warne.

Buttler's unbeaten 106, his fourth ton of the season, powered RR to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over RCB in the Qualifier-2 here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"I think the tournament right from the start has been for him and I think we need to take one more step for him it's really special and I don't want to talk much about it," Samson told Royals' star batter Jos Buttler in a video posted on official site of IPL.

Further, Samson asked Buttler how he felt when he played in the atmosphere of Ahemdabad's stadium.

"I was actually very excited to play in this stadium with a hundred thousand people watching you, the atmosphere was amazing. It's been two years playing in empty stadiums and IPL is all about that so I was really excited today," replied Buttler.

Talking about captaincy, the wicket-keeper batter said it is easy to manage a team full of 'quality cricketers'.

"It was really good, to be honest, I think it becomes really easy when you have some really quality cricketers around you, you don't have to talk much to them it is really easy as they know what they are doing. In the first season, I wanted to interact a lot more to understand a lot of different characters, so it's really fun enjoying the funny characters we have in our team," he added.

Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

