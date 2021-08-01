STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Shi Tingmao of China completes Olympic 3-meter diving sweep

Shi Tingmao easily won the women's 3-meter springboard title on Sunday, earning her second diving gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 01st August 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Hearing the start of her introduction, Chinese diver Shi Tingmao put one foot on the top spot of the podium. She sheepishly stepped back down and waited for the announcer to finish.

It was the only mistake she made all day.

Shi easily won the women's 3-meter springboard title on Sunday, earning her second diving gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Once on the podium, a smiling Shi raised both arms in triumph.

“I’ve waited so long for this moment,” Shi said through a translator. “There were a lot of expectations. I feel satisfied.”

Shi added the individual 3-meter title to the springboard synchro gold she earlier won with Wang Han, successfully defending both of her titles from five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The Chinese have won four of the first five diving events. They took silver in men’s 10-meter platform synchro.

“They’re so consistent,” bronze medalist Krysta Palmer of the United States said. “They have a lot of pressure, but I think they handle it pretty well.”

Shi led all five rounds, totaling 383.50 points. Wang earned silver with 348.75.

Shi earned her highest score of 78.00 points on her last dive, a forward 2 1/2 somersaults with one twist pike. She knifed through the water with barely a splash. After climbing out of the pool, Shi buried her face in her yellow chamois, hiding her tears.

“One year ago I was not doing that well,” Shi said. “I’m very thankful that I didn’t give up.”

Since arriving in Tokyo, Shi had struggled with the food and cardboard beds at the athletes village. The diver, who turns 30 at the end of the month, felt pressure to defend her titles.

“My age has never been the biggest problem,” she said. “Whether I want it or don’t want it, that’s the most important thing. My original goal of wanting the gold medal has never changed."

Shi enjoyed herself behind the scenes, posing for photos with her gold medal and four fingers held up, signaling her career medal total.

Palmer finished with 343.75 points. She's the first American medalist in 3-meter since Kelly McCormick won the same color medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

“It’s just exciting to make a little bit of history,” Palmer said.

It's also the first individual medal won by the United States since Laura Wilkinson's platform gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Palmer's last dive — a forward 2 1/2 somersaults with two twists pike — tied for the highest degree of difficulty in the final. Even the Chinese didn't have any dives that tough.

She danced while listening to Lady Gaga and Rihanna on her headphones in between dives.

“I wanted to come in as relaxed as possible,” she said. “I was just relieved that I made it to the finals. Everything else was a bonus for me.”

The other American, Hailey Hernandez, finished ninth.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shi Tingmao China ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp