STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Canada shock USA to reach Olympic 2020 women's football final

Jessie Fleming's 74th-minute spot-kick earned Canada a first win over their neighbours since 2001 and set up a clash with Sweden or Australia for the gold medal.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Canada's Jessie Fleming, right, celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during a women's semifinal soccer match against United States. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KASHIMA: Jessie Fleming scored a second-half penalty as Canada stunned four-time Olympic women's football champions the United States 1-0 Monday to reach the final for the first time.

Fleming's 74th-minute spot-kick earned Canada a first win over their neighbours since 2001 and set up a clash with Sweden or Australia for gold.

Defeat ended the Americans' 36-match unbeaten run against Canada. The world champions will face the losers of Monday's second semi-final for the consolation of a bronze medal.

"It sucks, obviously, you never want to lose," said US forward Megan Rapinoe.

"You never want to lose to Canada, you never want to lose playing the way we did."

"There's 100 things we'd all want to do better. I think that's the most frustrating thing for all of us," she added.

The US and Canada combined for seven goals the last time they met at the Olympics, a memorable 4-3 semi-final win for the US after extra time at Old Trafford in 2012.

However it wasn't until the introduction of Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Christen Press on the hour here that the US recorded a first shot on target, a curling strike from Lloyd tipped over by Stephanie Labbe.

By that point the US had lost goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, the hero of their quarter-final win over the Dutch on penalties, to injury.

Naeher, who saved a spot-kick in normal time and two more in the shootout against the 2019 World Cup runners-up, required lengthy treatment to her right knee after landing awkwardly in the first half.

She courageously battled on for a few minutes but was eventually replaced by Adrianna Franch.

Labbe stopped two penalties herself in a shootout as Canada edged Brazil in the previous round, and she produced another sharp save to keep out Julie Ertz's header at a corner.

The US had advanced to every Olympic final aside from at Rio 2016, where they lost to Sweden on penalties in the last eight.

Yet they had won just once in four matches over 90 minutes in Japan, and fell behind when Canada were awarded a soft penalty following a VAR review.

Deanne Rose put Tierna Davidson under pressure chasing a loose ball and the Canadian went sprawling after a tangle of legs, with the referee pointing to the spot after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Fleming tucked the penalty beyond Franch, and there would be no comeback from the Americans -- Lloyd's header clipping the bar in the final minutes as their Olympics came to a tame end.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jessie Fleming Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp