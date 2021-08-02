STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamalpreet Kaur's coach bubbling with excitement, dreams of Olympic glory

While coach Rakhi Tyagi doesn’t want to wade into making predictions, she seems quietly confident that Kamalpreet will produce a creditable showing

Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, reacts after her thrown during the qualification round of the women's discus throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day that could potentially be a game-changing moment for Indian athletics, Kamalpreet Kaur’s coach is bubbling with excitement. No doubt, there will be a tinge of nervousness as well. The 25-year-old from Punjab is taking part in the women’s discus throw final and, more importantly, seems to be one of the dark horses for a medal.

Having flung the iron disc to a distance of 64m to finish second in the qualification on Saturday, the expectations have only risen. Could Kamalpreet, who has had a whirlwind few months, be India’s first ever track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal?

While coach Rakhi Tyagi doesn’t want to wade into making predictions, she seems quietly confident that Kamalpreet will produce a creditable showing. She will be watching the action from her home in Moradabad, having not been given accreditation to accompany Kamalpreet to Tokyo.

ALSO READ: Not mere bluster: Kamalpreet Kaur raises hopes of another medal by easing into discus final

“Kamalpreet is very confident. I am also feeling very optimistic and excited. There is a lot of energy. I have been talking to her continuously on video calls to motivate her,” Rakhi told The New Indian Express on Monday.

With the field consisting of star-studded names like Sandra Perkovic, Valerie Allman and Yaime Perez, Rakhi knows that her protégé has her task cut out. Equally, she is aware that a tough target for Kamalpreet to chase will only spur her on further.     

“The top athletes in the world are competing in discus throw. So they will obviously do well and throw a target for Kamalpreet. When she has that target in front of her, she will chase it and give her best effort,” Rakhi, who is a coach at the Sports Authority of India centre in Badal, Punjab, said.

Amid all the excitement, Rakhi has a small complaint. She feels that she would have been able to offer a better judgment of how well Kamalpreet will fare in Tokyo if she had been there by her side.

“I cannot be clear about how much she will throw. I am not with her at a crucial, sensitive time. That has been a problem. I have been telling her not to worry and have been motivating her. At times, the network is not great. It hasn't been easy to communicate through video calls. She has been making videos of her training and sending it to me,” she informed.

