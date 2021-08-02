STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Really happy that player under my guidance has won medal at Olympics, says Sindhu's coach Park Tae-sang

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu hugs her coach Park Tae Sang after winning against He Bing Jiao of China during women's singles badminton bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-sang is elated with the Indian shuttler winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's singles event. Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match.

"I am really happy because this is the first time in my coaching career, that my player has won a medal. I am really happy. Actually, Sindhu is already India's big Olympic star. It created pressure on me when I started working with her. I was trying to make Sindhu an Olympic gold medallist, but bronze medal is also very big. I am really happy. I told Sindhu that we have to play one more match after she lost the semi-finals. I believe in her and she did it. I thank Sindhu very very much," he said during a virtual press conference organised by Badminton Association of India (BAI).

When asked what inputs he gives to Sindhu during the matches, the coach said: "I always talk to Sindhu and I tell her to play the match 'aaram se'. I tell her to calm down and that she needs to get the job done. "

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

"Actually, from yesterday till now, many Indians have been messaging me on Instagram. This is the first time that is happening to me. Thank you Indian fans, I am really happy. I thank you for your support," said Tae-sang.

"I really miss my family, I miss my daughter, she is just three years old. Since last year till now, I have seen my family for just 13 days. I promised my daughter that I will come back to Korea soon. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Korea, so I am a little scared. I will soon go to Korea," he added.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

