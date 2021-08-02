STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sunday was good, Monday became exceptional': Chhetri, Sehwag laud Indian women

India defeated Australia 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals and as a result, the women's team reached the semi-finals in the Olympics for the very first time.

Published: 02nd August 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Team India celebrates after winning their women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo |AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: From Sunil Chhetri to Virender Sehwag, everyone is excited to see the performance of the Indian women's hockey team in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"If you thought Sunday was good then our women have just gone and made Monday exceptional with a performance for the ages! First semifinal appearance in an Olympic Games and that's how you do it - with a big, solid fight. Had us glued throughout. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020," tweeted Chhetri.

Taking to Twitter, former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted: "Our girls have created history. Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women's #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020."

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag said that he has never felt this happy and he lauded the team for stunning a formidable side like Australia.

"Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi! Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride. Chak De India #Hockey."

Taking to Twitter, former Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra wrote: "Incredible Morning. So proud of our women's hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo."

Wrestler Sakshi Malik and shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated the hockey team for such an amazing accomplishment.

"THESE GIRLS HAVE DONE IT! THEY HAVE DONE THE UNTHINKABLE! The #IND women's #hockey team are into the SEMI-FINALS after beating #AUS 1-0," tweeted Malik.

Rathore tweeted: "Congratulations to the India Women's Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals. You've made India proud! Best wishes for the next match."

In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1. 

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team.

"Splendid performance. Women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020. We are into the semifinals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the women's hockey team -- we're right behind you," tweeted Thakur.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals in what was a splendid display from the Women in Blue.

"India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness," tweeted Rijiju.

