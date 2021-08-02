'Sunday was good, Monday became exceptional': Chhetri, Sehwag laud Indian women

By ANI

NEW DELHI: From Sunil Chhetri to Virender Sehwag, everyone is excited to see the performance of the Indian women's hockey team in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

India defeated Australia 1-0 on Monday in the quarter-finals and as a result, the women's team reached the semi-finals in the Olympics for the very first time.

"If you thought Sunday was good then our women have just gone and made Monday exceptional with a performance for the ages! First semifinal appearance in an Olympic Games and that's how you do it - with a big, solid fight. Had us glued throughout. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020," tweeted Chhetri.

Taking to Twitter, former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted: "Our girls have created history. Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women's #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020."

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag said that he has never felt this happy and he lauded the team for stunning a formidable side like Australia.

"Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi! Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride. Chak De India #Hockey."

Taking to Twitter, former Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra wrote: "Incredible Morning. So proud of our women's hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo."

Wrestler Sakshi Malik and shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated the hockey team for such an amazing accomplishment.

"THESE GIRLS HAVE DONE IT! THEY HAVE DONE THE UNTHINKABLE! The #IND women's #hockey team are into the SEMI-FINALS after beating #AUS 1-0," tweeted Malik.

Rathore tweeted: "Congratulations to the India Women's Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals. You've made India proud! Best wishes for the next match."

In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

On Sunday, the men's hockey team also reached the semi-finals after Manpreet Singh's side defeated Great Britain 3-1.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team.

"Splendid performance. Women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020. We are into the semifinals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the women's hockey team -- we're right behind you," tweeted Thakur.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals in what was a splendid display from the Women in Blue.

"India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness," tweeted Rijiju.