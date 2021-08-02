STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Games: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn keeps Keni Harrison, US out of win column at track

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win, a blowout in such a short race, over the world-record holder, Harrison.

Published: 02nd August 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, center, races to the line to win the gold in the women's 100-meters hurdles final. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico powered ahead of American Keni Harrison in the women's 100-meter hurdles Monday, springing an upset and keeping the United States out of the win column at the Olympic track meet for yet another session.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win, a blowout in such a short race, over the world-record holder, Harrison.

Jamaica's Megan Tapper finished third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold medal than the deepest team at the Games as the meet approaches its halfway point.

Camacho-Quinn's best time coming into the Olympics was 12.38.

She ran a 12.26 in the semifinals that ranks fourth on the all-time list.

Harrison is first on that all-time list.

Her world record is 12.2.

The buildup to that mark in 2016 played out awkwardly.

She finished fourth at Olympic trials and was denied the trip to Rio de Janeiro.

A few weeks later, she traveled to London and set the world record, then returned home to watch the Americans sweep the Olympic medals.

None of those Americans, Brianna Rollins-McNeal, Nia Ali or Kristi Castlin, were in Tokyo, but this felt like an event for the U.S. to finally break its string of no gold medals.

They had won the three of the last four women's 100-meter hurdles at the Games, including the 2008 shocker by Dawn Harper after all the build-up had been pointed toward Lolo Jones.

That spoke to the depth of American hurdles.

Turns out, Puerto Rico is tapping into that talent, as well.

Camacho-Jones, whose brother, Robert, plays in the NFL, was born in South Carolina and went to college at Kentucky.

She was eligible to run for Puerto Rico because that's where her mom is from.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Keni Harrison Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp