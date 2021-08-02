STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Focused on small things, it is all about mindset, says women's hockey coach Marijne

Speaking to the media after the thrilling encounter, Marijne said the team will take it one match at a time and not look too far ahead.

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

TOKYO: The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday as they reached the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Australia 1-0. While the semi-final clash awaits, coach Sjoerd Marijne wants the players to enjoy what they have achieved. He believes that living the moment is important.

Speaking to the media after the thrilling encounter, Marijne said the team will take it one match at a time and not look too far ahead.

"We have to take it match-by-match and look at what we can improve in the next match. We focused on the small things (against Australia), it is all about the mindset. It is like a dream come true," he said.

Asked how it was like as the Australians looked to go all out for a goal in the second half, the coach said: "They changed strategy and we had to adjust. The way we defended was like nuts! It was so organised, they were all good, impressive."

The Australian players earned two penalties in the closing stages. Asked how that went as he looked from the sidelines, the coach joked: "It (heart) is still working, I am alive."

The coach reiterated that it is not the time to look at the future right now and he wants the girls to enjoy what they achieved against Australia before they start preparing for the next game.

"My message to the girls right now is enjoy the moment and enjoy the journey, that is important. But first realise what they have achieved," he said.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sjoerd Marijne Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp