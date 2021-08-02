STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: With Indian women's hockey team creating history, fans compare coach Marijne to 'Kabir Khan'

As soon as he posted the photo on Twitter, fans started comparing him to Kabir Khan and how the reel story transformed into a real story.

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the Indian women's hockey team stunned Australia in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, fans started to compare coach Sjoerd Marijne to the fictional character 'Kabir Khan' portrayed by Shahrukh Khan in the Bollywood movie 'Chak de India'.

India beat Australia 1-0 as they moved into the semis of the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that the women's hockey team has reached the semi-finals of the Games.

"Sorry family, I coming again later (sic)," tweeted Marijne alongside a photo with the entire hockey squad.

As soon as he posted the photo on Twitter, fans started comparing him to Kabir Khan and how the reel story transformed into a real story.

"Two people who transformed Indian women's hockey team. Kabir Khan (reel life). Sjoerd Marijne (real life)," tweeted one user.

Many users also shared a GIF of Shahrukh Khan from the movie Chak de India as the entire country continues to marvel at the achievement of the women's hockey side.

In the Bollywood film 'Chak de India', Shahrukh Khan's character 'Kabir Khan' guides the women's team to the world title. In the film, Shahrukh is famous for playing the coach who guides the women's team to the title in the world championship. The movie is often said to be inspired by the story of former India hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi. But the former goalkeeper and the makers had clarified that it wasn't his story and the makers didn't have an idea about Negi's story when the scripting was done.

In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabir Khan Chak de India Sjoerd Marijne Shahrukh Khan Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp