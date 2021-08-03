STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Kamalpreet gave her best in Olympics: Family backs discus thrower

The 25-year-old Kaur produced a best throw of 63.70m in a rain-interrupted final to end at sixth and equal 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia's performance.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: After discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished a creditable sixth at the Olympics, her family in Punjab's Kabarwala village in Muktsar district said that she gave her best, though a medal eluded her.

The 25-year-old Kaur produced a best throw of 63.70m in a rain-interrupted final to end at sixth and equal 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia's performance in the 2012 London Olympics.

"She gave her best. However, rains came down at the wrong time and this somewhat upset her rhythm," her father Kuldeep Singh, a farmer, told reporters at his house after the event.

At the same time, he said they were happy with her achievement.

Kaur, who has qualified for the final as second best on Saturday, was never in the running for a medal in the eight rounds of competition which was interrupted by rain for more than an hour.

She had raised hopes of India's elusive athletics medal after finishing second in the qualification round on Saturday with a best throw of 64m.

Since morning, Kaur's family had been busy receiving guests at home.

Villagers and family members had remained glued to TV sets to catch Kaur's action in Tokyo.

Her mother Rajinder Kaur had confined herself in a room and been praying since morning.

During the day, Rajinder had told the media that her daughter rang her up in the morning and told them to pray for her success.

"Sensing that she was a bit nervous on the big day, I tried to make her comfortable and said that the entire country is praying for her success. She said that she would do her best to make the country proud," said Rajinder.

Kuldeep said that to reach the Olympic stage, his daughter had worked very hard.

"Even on days when she would be unwell, she did not leave her practice and continued her light practice," he said.

"I supported her all through and we did not allow financial constraints to come in the way of her dreams."

Kaur's younger brother is pursuing B. Com degree from a college at nearby Malout.

Kaur had told PTI recently that she was earlier reluctant to pursue a career in athletics, considering the poor financial condition of her family and her mother's initial opposition but took it up as her farmer father supported her.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamalpreet Kaur Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp