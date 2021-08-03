STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo 2020: Last-gasp Malaika Mihambo wins Olympic long jump gold

World champion Mihambo was lying in the bronze medal position ahead of her final jump, but powered down the runway to register a season-best jump of 7.00 metres.

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Malaika Mihambo, of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Germany's Malaika Mihambo saved her best for last to snatch Olympic long jump gold on Tuesday, soaring to victory on her final leap to defeat USA veteran Brittney Reese in a nerve-jangling final. 

World champion Mihambo was lying in the bronze medal position ahead of her final jump, but powered down the runway to register a season-best jump of 7.00 metres.

That left 2012 Olympic champion Reese -- who had led the competition with a best jump of 6.97m -- with one final attempt to reclaim the lead.

But the American could only manage 6.84 with her last leap to settle for silver. Nigeria's Ese Brume (6.97m) took the bronze medal.

Mihambo, who finished just outside the medal places at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said she had been determined not to end up frustrated once more as she prepared for her final jump, needing to improve on her own 6.95m to overhaul Reese's 6.97m.

"I knew this was my last chance and that I had to do it, and that I want to do it," she told AFP. "And I knew I had more in me than 6.95. 

"So I believed in myself, I knew I had this inner-strength. I was feeling calm. I knew that I could make it."

Mihambo admitted she could barely watch as Reese attempted to wrest back the gold medal with the final jump of the competition.

"It was hard to watch," Mihambo said. "I tried to have a sneak peek on the display to see how far it was. 

"I really don't like this position where you cannot do anything about it and you have to watch the girls do what they have to do. 

"It was a horrible moment -- but at least it was short."

Mihambo's victory denied Reese what would have been a golden end to her Olympic career.

The 34-year-old four-time world champion -- who is renowned for winning major championships on her final jump -- admitted there was an irony in her defeat.

"I am used to beating people in the sixth jump, and I got beaten in the sixth jump today, so that is funny," said Reese, confirming she plans to retire from the sport.

"I think now I feel is time for me to step away, and spend more time with my son, who is starting sports," she said.

"It is time to move on."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malaika Mihambo Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp