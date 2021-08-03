STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Women’s era: Focus on fitness, physiological aspects results in India's Tokyo success

India went toe to toe and trampled on Australia’s best laid plans to pen their own history in what has been the best 24 hours for the game in the country in more than 40 years.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Team India celebrates with their coaching staff after winning their women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Well. This is new. To give a boxing analogy, what transpired at the Oi Hockey Stadium was a fly lightweight boxer taking down the school bully, the super heavyweight boxer, by unanimous decision.

India’s women’s hockey side did really engineer one of the great takedowns in modern women’s history to advance to the semifinal of the Olympics on Monday. India, coming into the Games, had fewer appearances (two) than Australia’s number of titles (three).

The Hockeyroos only had to turn up. That was the general consensus.

The last time these two played at this stage, the 2016 Olympics, Australia scored in the sixth minute. They scored five more times.

It wouldn’t have been a surprise if Australia had scored six on Monday as well. In the second minute, they almost did.

A pass from the right was diverted onto the woodwork but the ricochet didn’t fall to an Australian stick.

Now, goalposts in field hockey cannot be more than 5 cms. It was pure luck that kept out Australia from going ahead after less than 80 seconds.

What transpired over the next 58 minutes and 40 seconds was no luck though.

India went toe to toe and trampled on Australia’s best laid plans to pen their own history in what has been the best 24 hours for the game in the country in more than 40 years (the Indian men’s team advanced to semis on Sunday).

But to really understand and make sense of how the women used the blue canvas to script something better than any movie, one has to wind the clock back to March 2017.

That’s when scientific advisor, Wayne Lombard, joined the squad. Since then, the South African has worked with the sole ambition of trying to make the women’s team the fittest in the world.

Since his appointment, their yo-yo scores have steadily improved from 16 to the 20s — the women’s team have better yo-yo scores than the Indian men’s cricket team.

He also conducted various physiological tests on the players before explaining to them how far behind the world they were. To rectify the situation, he put in place a process.

His only demand was to get the players to improve by increments by 0.2% on every fitness-related metric after every test.

“One thing I did introduce was that each time we tested, each player should look to improve by 0.2 per cent. This in statistics is the smallest change needed to be deemed meaningful,” he had told this daily in 2018.

It also meant that after 1 to 1.5 years, we would end up where we are now: great improvements. 

It showed in the wilting heat at the Stadium. The players kept running, harried and hassled the Australians throughout the contest. They weren’t cowed or cared too much for the reputation of their opponents.

It was a mistake they made in 2016. Coach Sjoerd Marijne also faced another problem during the initial months of his second innings as coach.

They were losing to lesser sides. So he insisted on bringing two sports psychologists. In came Priyanka Prabhakar and Somya Awasthi.

Prabhakar even travelled with the team to Spain in 2019.

It was a calculated move because a few months later, India went to Hiroshima, won all five of their games, won the FIH Series Finals (the Olympic qualifier), scoring 27 goals. Rani Rampal & Co. were purring, silently.

Against Australia, they purred with the intensity of a rock concert on a Saturday night. They were everywhere and didn’t allow the Aussies time on the ball.

The willing runners meant they always had an outball, a basic tenet when you are defending a lead.

That lead was given by Gurjit Kaur whose expert dragflick snaked its way past several Australian legs before finding the board in the 22nd minute.

Even if India registered only one further shot on goal, this wasn’t a ‘park the bus’ defensive performance till the closing stages.

Custodian Savita and the backline should also take a lot of credit for the way in which they defended the Australian attacks. 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women's Hockey Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp