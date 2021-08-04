Girl power: US storms into Basketball, volleyball semis in Tokyo Olympics

By Associated Press

SAITAMA: Breanna Stewart scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to help the U.S. beat Australia 79-55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The Americans will face Serbia on Friday in the semifinals looking to advance to their seventh consecutive gold medal game. The Serbians, who won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Games, rallied to beat China 77-70 in the quarterfinals.

For the first time since getting together about three weeks ago the U.S. looked like the dominant team that's won the last six gold medals and 53 consecutive games in the Olympics dating back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

"Knockout rounds brings out a certain intensity about a team and that played a huge role in it,” Sue Bird said. “It’s do or die at this point. That helps. I do think we subtly have been taking steps in the right direction and getting better. We’re trending in the right direction and getting more comfortable.”

During the pool games the U.S. got of to slow starts, trailing after the first quarter in each contest. Stewart made sure that wouldn't happen against Australia. Trailing 5-2, she scored seven consecutive points to start a 19-1 run. The Americans led 26-12 after the opening quarter as Australia had 10 turnovers in the period.

“We wanted to come out and set the tone on both ends of the floor," Stewart said. "We haven't had great starts to the games so far. This is the quarterfinals and it's win or go home.”

Australia was able to get within nine in the second quarter before the U.S. closed the half with a 20-8 run to go up 48-27.

The Opals never threatened in the second half as the lead ballooned behind Brittney Griner, who scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter.

The U.S. and Australia are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the world and usually meet later in the Olympics, but the Aussies barely qualified for the quarters. They needed at least a 24-point victory over Puerto Rico in the last game of pool play to advance.

The Opals have never beaten the U.S. in the Olympics, losing to the Americans in the gold medal game in 2000, 04 and 08. The Australians also lost in the semifinals of the 1996 and 2012 Olympics to the U.S.

They were looking for a different outcome in Japan. The teams played in Las Vegas last month in an exhibition game and Australia pulled off the upset victory. Diana Taurasi didn't play in that game as she was recovering from a hip injury.

“Haven’t had one of these in awhile,” said Taurasi of the comfortable win.

Leilani Mitchell scored 14 points to lead Australia, which will host the World Championship next year in Sydney.

GIVING IT A TRY

Australia's Stephanie Talbot, who is on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. played after missing the team's last game against Puerto Rico. She only played a few minutes against China after missing the opener against Belgium because of an injured foot. She tested it out before the U.S. game and played 16 minutes, scoring four points.

CHEERING THEM ON

The Australia men's team will face the U.S. men in the semifinals on Thursday. Most of the American men's team arrived just before the half to watch the women's team play.

Short-handed US advances to women's volleyball semifinals

Five years after their quest for a first Olympic gold medal was denied in the semifinals, the United States women's volleyball team has returned to that stage after a relatively easy quarterfinal win.

The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to beat the Dominican Republic 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 on Wednesday and advance to the semifinals.

The U.S. will play the winner of the Serbia-Italy match on Friday for a spot in the gold medal game.

This marks the sixth time in the past eight Olympics that the Americans have made it this far in the tournament but are still seeking their first gold in the sport. They have gotten a medal the last three Olympics, getting silver in 2008 and ’12 and bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

“This program has had great success over the years,” U.S. coach Karch Kiraly said. “But we haven’t stood at the top of the podium yet. So our goal, our objective is always to try to do something that’s never been done before. But the opponent has a lot of say over how that works out. ... There are great teams here who have the same objective. But we’re going to keep hurling ourselves at that door and try to break it down.”

That five-set loss to Serbia in 2016 after star middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson left following the first set with a knee injury has served as fuel ever since and Kiraly's crew is ready to try to avenge it.

The U.S. came into the quarterfinals short-handed with starters Jordyn Poulter and Jordan Thompson both sidelined by right ankle injuries. But both players have surprised Kiraly with how quickly they are recovering and could have played in an emergency.

“We knew that we had them available to play,” Kiraly said. “But we also knew if we could play without them, it’s nice to give them a couple of extra days to be confident in their ankle, to jump more at the net tomorrow in training and things like that.”

They weren't missed against the Dominicans with fill-ins Micha Hancock and Annie Drews setting the tone early. Hancock's set led to a spike by Drews on the first point of the match and Hancock ended a lopsided first set with an ace.

The second set was a bit tougher with the Dominican Republic fighting off four set points before Drews ended it again with an attack point. Drew finished with a game-high 21 points.

“I told them when Jordan Poulter got hurt that out of the match against Italy, the great teams adapt and compensate and adjust,” Kiraly said. “We’ve been doing a really nice job of that.”

Hancock and Drews are part of a group of several first-time Olympians like Thompson, Poulter, outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and libero Justine Wong-Orantes that have had stellar tournaments so far.

The mix of youth with experience in three-time Olympians like Akinradewo Gunderson and captain Jordan Larson has been a good formula for the U.S.

“They’re playing like it’s any other tournament," Akinradewo Gunderson said about her inexperienced teammates. "They’re playing with a lot of confidence and fearlessness. That is truly inspiring for me to see them just get after it. It’s easy maybe in big moments to shrink. I think everyone is being even bigger in the moment.”

The Dominicans made it to the quarterfinals in their third Olympic trip ever. They also lost to the U.S. in the quarters in London in 2012 and failed to make it out of pool play at the 2004 Athens Games.

South Korea outlasted Turkey in five sets earlier Wednesday to make it into the other semifinal against the winner of the quarterfinal between the Russian team and Brazil.

The South Koreans are seeking their second medal ever in the sport, having won bronze at the 1976 Montreal Games. The only other times they made it to the semifinals came in 2012 and 1972.