Indian women's hockey team played with grit, showcased great skill: PM Narendra Modi

A brave Indian women's hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to Argentina.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

India goalkeeper Savita (11) and her teammates walk off the field after losing their women's field hockey semi-final match against Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India goalkeeper Savita (11) and her teammates walk off the field after losing their women's field hockey semi-final match against Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The "stupendous" performance of India's hockey teams is one of the things people will remember the Tokyo Olympics for, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday soon after the women's team went down fighting against Argentina in the semifinal.

Both the men's as well as the women's teams remain in contention for the bronze medal.

The men's team had also lost in the semifinals to Belgium.

After the match, Modi spoke to women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and coach Sjoerd Marijne, and expressed pride at their performance.

"He told them that the women's team is a skilled group of athletes who have worked very hard and that they must look ahead. He also said that wins and losses are a part of life and that they must not be disheartened," official sources said.

In a tweet, Modi said: "One of the things we will remember Tokyo 2020 for is the stupendous performance by our hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our women's hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours."

A brave Indian women's hockey team put up a gritty performance, but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world number two Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal in the Tokyo Olympics.

