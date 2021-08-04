STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo 2020: Australian Olympic athletes trash the return flight, face possible sanction

Chesterman confirmed there were 49 Australian athletes on the Japan Airlines flight and did not have details of who the trouble-makers were.

Australia players hug after defeating the United States in their women's rugby sevens 5-6 placing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: The drunken antics of Australian Olympians who vomited and disrupted passengers on their flight home from Tokyo had shamed the entire team, a top official said Wednesday.

As New Zealand athletes faced allegations of similar loutish behaviour on their returning flight, Australia's Olympic chef de mission labelled the conduct of his team members "completely unacceptable".

"I'm pretty upset about this because a few people are damaging the reputation of a very strong unit, a unit that is representing us over here very proudly," Ian Chesterman said.

Chesterman confirmed Japan Airlines wrote to the Australian Olympic Committee complaining about the behaviour of athletes on a flight that arrived in Sydney on Friday.

"JAL advised that team members had drunk excessively, failed to respond to requests of cabin crew and caused disruption to other passengers," he said.

"This behaviour is clearly unacceptable and does not meet the standards set be this team."

Chesterman said at least one athlete vomited in a toilet, rendering it unusable for the rest of the 10-hour flight, but could not confirm reports the Olympians raided the plane's alcohol cabinet after being refused further drinks.

He said there were 49 athletes from nine sports on the flight but the troublemakers all came from the men's rugby and football teams.

Chesterman said the sports' governing bodies would determine what punishments were imposed.

"They're taking it very seriously, which is important to us," he said, adding that athletes faced "unquestionable tension and stress" with tight coronavirus restrictions during the Games.

New Zealand's Olympians have also been accused of unruly behaviour on a flight from Tokyo to Christchurch, including drunkeness and breaching Covid-19 restrictions by throwing used facemasks at cabin crew.

The stuff.co.nz news website reported the athletes became so rowdy that one of the pilots came out from the cockpit and told them to settle down.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee defended its athletes.

"We can understand that following years of training and a very successful, and extended, Olympic campaign, some athletes wanted to celebrate with their teammates before entering two weeks of MIQ (quarantine)," NZOC spokeswoman Ashley Abbott said.

"We have not received any complaints from the airline."

Abbott did not respond when asked if the alleged coronavirus rule breaches were being investigated.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia said Wednesday that three players will not be considered for selection in Saturday’s opening Bledisloe Cup test match against New Zealand after a breach of team protocol for drinking after a team-imposed curfew.

It said Marika Koroibete, Pone Fa’amausili and Isi Naisarani will not play in the first of three matches in the annual series.

“The group had dinner and drinks at the team hotel last Saturday night after a full training week, prior to a training-free day," a Rugby Australia statement said. “Three players breached team protocols by continuing to drink alcohol well beyond an agreed time. There was no illegal behavior, no damage and no complaints made. No further investigation will take place, or any further action."

It's the second reported incident involving Australian teams this week.

The Australian men’s rugby sevens team and the women's soccer team are under investigation amid allegations of bad behavior on their flight home from Japan after the Olympics.

Rugby Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee released statements following concerns by Japan Airlines on the flight home from Tokyo on July 30 which alleged “drunken behavior.”

Rugby Australia said it was investigating the incident.

“Rugby Australia has been made aware of incidents involving the Australian men’s sevens program after being informed by the Australian Olympic Committee,” the statement said. “Rugby Australia has begun its own internal investigation into the matter based on the information provided by the AOC."

The Australian men's sevens team finished seventh in Tokyo after winning just one group game and being shut out by gold medalists Fiji in the quarterfinals. The women's soccer team did not qualify for the knockout stage after being beaten 2-0 by Egypt.

In another incident, Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman confirmed the men’s rugby sevens team and rowing teams left a hole in the wall in the athletes accommodation at the Olympic Village but indicated no action would be taken.

“There was a hole in the wall, but that’s pretty easy to do,” Chesterman said. “I understand there’s some big people and some very flimsy walls, temporary walls as well. I don’t think you had to do much to put a hole in the wall.”

(With AP Inputs)

