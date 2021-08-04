STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Italy rallies past Denmark for dramatic team pursuit gold

The men's team pursuit has been engulfed in controversy ever since the Danes stepped on the track for qualifying.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Team Italy competes during the track cycling men's team pursuit at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Izu, Japan.

Team Italy competes during the track cycling men's team pursuit at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Izu, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

IZU: Filippo Ganna warned his teammates on the Italian team pursuit squad not to celebrate too much after setting a world record in reaching the Olympic finals, knowing full well that they still needed to race Denmark for gold.

Well, they can have a proper party now.

The squad of Ganna, Simone Consonni, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan overcame a nearly half-second deficit over the final five laps of the 16-lap race to beat the reigning world champions by the slimmest of margins.

Italy stopped the clock in 3:42.032. The Danes finished in 3:42.203.

“We are so happy for this gold medal and so happy for this world record,” said Ganna, whose massive turn at the front allowed Italy to make up its deficit. “We have a beautiful team, like a family, so for me and us, it means a lot.”

As for the Danes? Total disappointment.

“It's devastating," Lasse Norman Hansen said.

Australia, the silver medalist in Rio, took the bronze. The Aussies were in a tight race with New Zealand before a touch of wheels sent one of the Kiwi riders to the ground and effectively eliminated them from contention.

The men's team pursuit has been engulfed in controversy ever since the Danes stepped on the track for qualifying.

After setting an Olympic record with their ride, the British joined several other teams in lodging a protest over kinesiology tape that Denmark wore on their shins and aerodynamic vests under their jerseys. The tape in theory would disrupt air flow and give them an advantage while the Brits claimed the vests were not publicly available when they needed to be.

Denmark, which said it had gotten permission to use the tape, did not wear it for the rest of the rounds.

But their spot in the final was still put in jeopardy when the Danes faced three-time defending champion Britain in their heat. Denmark was so far ahead just after the halfway point that its leading rider, Frederik Madsen, collided with the trailing British rider, Charlie Tanfield, sending both to the ground and nearly touching off a fight.

Even though Madsen was at fault, officials declared that Denmark had caught Britain and effectively won the race.

“I was just frustrated at the situation,” Madsen said, “not at him, because he was doing his job and I was doing my job.”

The team of Madsen, Hansen, Niklas Larsen and Rasmus Pedersen trailed the first half of their final against Italy before pulling ahead, eventually building a half-second lead with 1,250 meters left in the 4,000-meter race.

But with Ganna pulling hard at the front, the Italians closed a deficit of 55 thousandths of a second on the last lap to win the first gold medal for their country in the men's team pursuit since the 1960 Rome Olympics.

The start of the women's keirin also carried with it a hint of controversy.

Earlier in the program, the duo of Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore pin badges of Communist China's founding leader, Mao Zedong, after winning the team sprint gold medal. The IOC said Tuesday it was “looking into the matter” because the pins could be viewed as a breach of Olympic rules that prohibit political statements on the podium.

Bao and Zhong were back in action for the keirin, a discipline where riders followed a motorized bike called a derny as it slowly picks up speed, then they sprint for the finish line when the pacer ducks off the track.

Zhong was third in her heat, but advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals when Britain's Katy Marchant was relegated. Bao was fourth in her heat and was eliminated when she finished last in her repechage.

Marchant survived her repechage. So did Germany's Emma Hinze, the reigning world champion.

The men's sprint also got started with qualifying, where Dutch teammates Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen tied for the Olympic record in 9.215 seconds, and the opening match races that began to whittle down the field.

Most of the heavy hitters advanced in the competition, including Jason Kenny, who is trying to break a tie with Chris Hoy for the most gold medals among Brits with his seventh. Kenny has won the past two Olympic finals.

“I've been struggling a bit. I just felt like every ride was a final,” Kenny said. “That's it, really. Job's done for today. Go get fueled up a bit and hopefully have another good day tomorrow.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italy Denmark Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp