STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Lasha Talakhadze breaks weightlifting records, Syria wins medal

Lasha Talakhadze pumped everyone up with three world records on the final day of Olympic competition in weightlifting.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia competes in the men's +109kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia competes in the men's +109kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Lasha Talakhadze pumped everyone up with three world records on the final day of Olympic competition in weightlifting.

The defending champion from Georgia lifted 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265kg in the clean and jerk for a total 488kg on Wednesday. All three figures broke his own world records in the over-109kg men’s superheavyweight category.

Ali Davoudi of Iran was left in second place by the vast margin of 47kg.

Even Talakhadze’s starting lifts were more than anyone else attempted, which meant he had to lift three times back-to-back in each half of the competition.

Talakhadze immediately pledged to return for a third Olympic gold in 2024, and his feat in Tokyo raised the question of whether he could become the first man to lift the once undreamed-of total of 500kg.

“At this stage it would be risky, this 500, but I will try my utmost and I will do everything in order to set the nearest margin at least to that limit,” Talakhadze said through an interpreter.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total 424kg for his country's first medal since its civil war began a decade ago. Syria’s last Olympic medal in any sport was a boxing bronze in 2004.

“The medal means a lot to me and a lot to my country, Syria,” Asaad said through an interpreter.

On the last day of weightlifting competition in Tokyo, the event was also a reminder of the shadow doping has cast over the sport. Talakhadze previously served a doping ban from 2013-15 and Brazilian lifter Fernando Reis was cut from the competition after failing a doping test last month.

Also, Walid Bidani of Algeria missed the competition after Olympic organizers said he had been quarantined for health reasons. The statement didn't specify if Bidani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Weightlifting's place at the next Olympics is still uncertain. The International Olympic Committee wants the sport's governing body to pass a new constitution before it will confirm it on the program following years of doping and corruption allegations. The effort to introduce a new constitution stalled at an International Weightlifting Federation meeting in June.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syria Lasha Talakhadze Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp