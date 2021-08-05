STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congratulatory messages pour in for Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after Sushil Kumar.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

India's silver medalist Ravi Dahiya celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's silver medalist Ravi Dahiya celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's fighting spirit and tenacity got all round praise from the Indian sports fraternity on Thursday with the President and the Prime Minister leading the country in hailing his outstanding feat of winning a silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old Dahiya, competing in his maiden Olympic Games, settled for a silver after losing 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee in the men's freestyle 57kg title clash on Thursday.

Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after Sushil Kumar.

"India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Congratulating Dahiya on his feat, PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet: "Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said Dahiya's "spirited performance is a matter of immense pride for every Indian!" "What an incredible journey! What an amazing day for Indian sports!" he tweeted.

India's lone individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra lauded Dahiya's mental resilience in his debut Games.

"Huge potential for Gold in Paris 2024! Much admiration and the very best of luck for your journey ahead."

Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom, wrestler Bajrang Punia, who will open his campaign at the Olympics on Friday, 2012 Olympics bronze-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former boxer Akhil Kumar and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also congratulated Dahiya.

Legendary sprinter P T Usha, 2016 Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik and spin legend Anil Kumble also sent congratulatory messages to Dahiya.

