Olympian Pravin Jadhav's parents threatened by goons back home in Satara district of Maharashtra

The police had taken the goons to police stations and assured Pravin Jadhav’s parents that nothing untoward happens. 

Published: 05th August 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:52 AM

India's Pravin Jadhav competes in the men's team quarter-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: On one hand, the Assam government has started constructing a pakka road leading to the Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain’s house, while on the other, Olympian Archer Pravin Jadhav is struggling to keep his family safe at Sarade in Satara district of Maharashtra.

Jadhav’s parents had been threatened by local goons who told them to vacate the land on which their small kaccha house stands. As a result of the threats, his parents might leave Sarade and settle 30 kms away at Baramati where their relatives reside.

Satara police superintendent, Ajaykumar Bansal, told The New Indian Express over the phone that the land where the house stands belongs to the government and hence there is no question of private ownership. “The Satara Collector has already started the process of allotting the land to Jadhav’s parents. Besides that, our local team also visited the village and got a statement that the Jadhav family will not be troubled by local Beldar family,” Bansal said.The police had taken the goons to police stations and assured Jadhav’s parents that nothing untoward happens. 

A resident in Satara requesting anonymity said that, “After the locals staked claims over the land, tensions quickly escalated and Jadhav was informed. He immediately called the local police station and requested to look after the safety of his parents till he was back.”

Another local said, “Despite the glory of Jadhav, his parents are facing hardship.His mother is a farm labourer and during Jadhav’s match, they could not afford a TV set and someone had to arrange a laptop”

Pravin Jadhav
