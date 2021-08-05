STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Allyson Felix runs for history, Americans seek more basketball gold

Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast.

Published: 05th August 2021 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Allyson Felix, of the United States, reacts prior to the start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Allyson Felix, of the United States, reacts prior to the start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast. Then stay up late to catch the U.S. men's basketball team play for the gold.

Most of Friday's high-profile events are early, including the jumping team event at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park. Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife, Patti Scialfa, will attempt to win her first Olympic medal.

Medals will be awarded in the women's marathon, women's high jump, women's 10,000-meters, men's javelin, men's 1,500-meters and both 4x400 meter relays.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

TRACK & FIELD

Allyson Felix came to the Tokyo Games chasing history. The track star has nine medals across four Olympics, most of any woman in U.S. track and field history.

One more medal would give her 10 — enough to tie Carl Lewis' overall Olympic record and pass Merlene Ottey of Jamaica for most in women's track and field. Felix will run in the finals of the 400-meters, but at 35-years-old, she knows the task will be difficult.

“You get older,” said Felix, “and it seems like it’s harder.”

Her run will be streamed live on Peacock in coverage that begins at 7:25 a.m. with encores aired in primetime coverage on NBC. The women's marathon will be live in evening coverage that begins at 8 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

France made sure the U.S. wouldn’t win a medal at the 2019 Basketball World Cup, then beat the Americans again to open the Tokyo Games.

If France beats the U.S. for a third consecutive time, the country will take over as Olympic champions.

The rematch is set: France and the U.S. play for gold, and France has made it this far in the Olympics only twice before, falling to the U.S. in the gold-medal games at Sydney in 2000 and at London in 1948.

The Americans are bidding for a fourth consecutive gold medal, and Kevin Durant can join Carmelo Anthony as the only U.S. men with three basketball golds.

No nation has ever defeated the U.S. men twice in the same Olympics. The only nation to do it twice, ever, was the Soviet Union. The game will be aired live on NBC at 10:30 p.m.

EQUESTRIAN

Jessica Springsteen failed to qualify for the individual jumping finals at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park in her first Olympic Games, but the daughter of Bruce Springsteen can still medal in the jumping team event.

The 29-year-old will be part of America’s four-rider entry.

The U.S. won the event at the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018 and will be seeking a record fourth Olympic gold medal in the team jumping event. The Americans have won a record nine Olympic medals in the team jumping event, including silver at the Rio Games. Qualifying will be shown in NBC Sports Network afternoon coverage that begins at 11 a.m., as well as coverage on NBC that runs noon to 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

Greece plays Hungary and Serbia takes on Spain in the semifinals of the men’s water polo tournament.

Each game is a rematch from the first day of group play in Tokyo. Spain beat Serbia 13-12 in their first matchup, and Greece held off Hungary for a 10-9 win.

Greece is one win away from its first men’s water polo medal at the Olympics. Serbia is looking for its second straight title after it won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Coverage of Greece vs. Hungary is live on CNBC starting at 2:30 a.m., with additional coverage Friday afternoon on NBC Sports Network.

MEN'S BASEBALL

South Korea plays Dominican Republic in the bronze medal baseball game to be aired live on CNBC at 11:30 p.m.

The U.S. beat South Korea to send the defending champions into the bronze medal game.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allyson Felix Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021 US Basketball
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp