STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze

It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday after the men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Published: 05th August 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the whole country watched on in anticipation as the Indian hockey team tried to taste Olympic glory again, time froze with five seconds left on the clock and the team’s fate was in the hands of the goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

With the score at 5-4, the German team, nearly equalised from a penalty corner. But even in those dying moments, when fatigue can set in, the 33-year-old showed remarkable reflexes and concentration to pull off a stunning save.

While most of the players let out their emotions and broke into tears as India pulled off a triumph for the ages, Sreejesh, who has seen the highs and lows of Indian hockey for the past 15-odd years, had surprisingly remained calm throughout as he embraced his teammates.

"The first thing that came into my mind (after the win) was relief. I didn’t cry. I was not overjoyed, even though I was happy that we got a medal. I was happy that the hard work that we put in the last one and a half years paid off. And I'm really happy for the youngsters. In the team, there are 10-12 youngsters and those who have a big career ahead. They can carry this legacy forward," said Sreejesh, during a Facebook live session organised by Sony Sports, the official broadcasters of the Games.

Sreejesh was one of the most talked about players on social media after the match and a photo of him sitting on top of the goalpost in a contemplative mood went viral. "It's a re-birth of hockey. We lived in the past for a long time," opined Sreejesh.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PR Sreejesh Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp