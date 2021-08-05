STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul disappoint in men's 20m race walk

Sandeep Kumar finished at the 23rd spot while Rahul and KT Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots respectively.

Published: 05th August 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian race-walker KT Irfan

Indian race-walker KT Irfan (Photo | AFI Twitter)

By ANI

TOKYO: KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul had a disappointing show in the men's 20m race walk at the Tokyo Olympics and they were not able to finish even in the top ten here at the Sapporo Odori Park on Thursday.

Sandeep finished at the 23rd spot while Rahul and Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots respectively.

Italy's Massimo Stano took first place and he won a gold medal while Japan's Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi finished at the second and third spots respectively, winning silver and bronze.

Sandeep took 1:25:07 to finish the race at the 23rd spot while Irfan was the disappointing of the lot as he took 1:34:41 to finish the race. Rahul finished on 1:32:06.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Germany 5-4. It was India's first medal in hockey at the Games after 41 years.

